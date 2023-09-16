Aparshakti Khurana’s Berlin to premiere at Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles 2023

Aparshakti Khurana, the versatile actor known for his dynamic performances in Indian cinema, achieved a significant milestone in his career when his film Berlin got selected to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2023. This event marks a momentous occasion not only for Aparshakti but also for Indian cinema on the global stage.

Aparshakti, known for his ability to play a wide range of characters with skill, recently took on a challenging role in Berlin that truly showcased his acting talent. This film’s selection for the prestigious Indian Film Festival is proof of both its captivating storytelling and Aparshakti’s strong commitment to his craft. In Berlin, Aparshakti has once again chosen a demanding role, emphasizing his exceptional acting abilities. After earning acclaim for his role of Madan Kumar in the highly praised web series “Jubilee,” he’s now teaming up with writer Atul Sabarwal in Berlin. What’s intriguing is that this time, Sabarwal has directed the film, promising an exciting collaboration. The film also stars prominent actors like Kabir Bedi, Rahul Bose, Ishwak Singh, and Anupriya Goenka to name a few.

Besides his work in Berlin, Aparshakti is excited to reunite with the Stree team to portray the beloved character Bittu once more in Stree 2. He also has an upcoming documentary titled “Finding Ram” in collaboration with Applause Entertainment. This project marks a venture into a new genre of filmmaking for him, showcasing his versatility in the industry.