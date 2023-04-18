Apeksha Porwal adds the oomph to her authentic Indian wear

Fashionista and actress Apeksha Porwal knows how to ace every mood – be it a date night or a weekend party but her affair with authentic Indian outfits stays unmatched and it makes you want to ditch the cliche ethnic wardrobe. Here are the top six looks we can’t stop drooling over.

For the first look, posing against the golden hour, Apeksha is wearing a beautiful hot pink gown. The actress accessorized her look with a stack of silver bangles, a mirror-work choker and another beautiful silver necklace. She opted for minimal makeup and loose curls. This boho look is surely archived.

For her next look, the actress is seen wearing a beautiful and elegant white embroidered lehenga set flaunting her washboard abs. She paired this dress with statement earrings and chunky bangles.

For the next look, she chose to give an abstract printed co-ord set a twist with a silver maang tikka, nath and stacked her wrist with some bangles which instantly gives the outfit a desi touch.

The next look is perfect for your fashion day out with your college friends with a black striped top under a printed oversized jacket. She added a minimal neckpiece and silver earrings for accessories. The electric blue eyeliner is the show stealer here.

Keeping colour blocking just right she paired the blue bandhani kurti with a solid green dupatta. around her gorgeous mane. The gorgeous actress opted to skip her makeup routine and flaunt her natural skin and here’s a special mention to her beautiful skincare.

For the last look, the actress paired a printed green blouse having multi-coloured prints along with a hot orange wrap-around skirt. She wore green bangles and opted for a minimal nude makeup with curls for her hair.

These beautiful looks of Apeksha are proof of her undying love for boho ethnic wear and the jewelry stacking is our most favourite from her looks.