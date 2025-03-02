Apoorva Arora expresses desire to work with Konkona Sen Sharma

Apoorva Arora, known for her versatility and compelling performances across multiple languages, recently opened up about her admiration for critically acclaimed actress and filmmaker Konkona Sen Sharma. In a candid interview, Apoorva expressed her deep respect for the seasoned actress and revealed her wish to collaborate with her in the future.

“I have always admired Konkona Sen Sharma a lot. The way she brings authenticity to every character she portrays is truly remarkable. Not just as an actor, but even as a director, she has an exceptional storytelling style. I would love to share the screen with her someday or even act under her direction,” Apoorva said.

Having carved a niche for herself in the industry with diverse roles in films, web series, and theater, Apoorva has continuously pushed boundaries with her performances. Her recent projects, including Lipstick, which delves into mental health issues, have showcased her commitment to meaningful cinema—an approach that aligns well with Konkona’s choice of thought-provoking roles and her storytelling sensibilities as a filmmaker.

On the work front, Apoorva Arora will next be seen in the film Nazariya, directed by Palash Muchhal. Additionally, her short film Lipstick has been selected for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, marking another milestone in her flourishing career.