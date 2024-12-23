Apoorva Arora grooves at Karan Aujla’s concert in Mumbai

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla lit up Mumbai last night with his highly anticipated “It Was All A Dream” concert, leaving fans in awe of his electrifying performance. The concert, part of Aujla’s much-awaited tour across India, was a spectacular celebration of Punjabi music that drew in not just fans but also several celebrities.

Among the crowd was actress Apoorva Arora, who stood out in a traditional Punjabi black suit, perfectly paired with a vibrant phulkari dupatta. Her stunning attire added a cultural touch to the evening, and she was seen enjoying the vibrant energy, grooving to Aujla’s chart-topping tracks.

For Apoorva, it was a delightful evening of relaxation and fun, as she attended the concert after returning from a long and demanding shoot. She shared glimpses of the night on her Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The highlight? Karan Aujla also reshared her story, making it a moment to remember for both her and her followers.

The star-studded event saw Bollywood bigwigs like Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, and Karan Johar gracing the night with their presence. With such an unforgettable start, Aujla’s “It Was All A Dream” tour is already making waves and continues to thrill audiences across the country.

On the work front, Apoorva Arora will next be seen in the film Nazariya, directed by Palash Muchhal.