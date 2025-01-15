Apoorva Arora juggles between non-stop shoots and photoshoots

Apoorva Arora, known for her versatile acting chops and radiant on-screen presence, is currently leading a whirlwind lifestyle, balancing back-to-back shoots and photoshoots. The actress, who has won hearts with her performances in projects like Family Aaj Kal, Lipstick and much many, is showing no signs of slowing down. Despite her packed schedule, she manages to bring her A-game to every set, proving her dedication and passion for her craft.

According to a source close to her, “Apoorva’s dedication to her work is unmatched. She pours her heart into every project, and it’s inspiring to see her handle such a demanding schedule with grace.”

On the work front, Apoorva Arora will next be seen in the film Nazariya, directed by Palash Muchhal. Additionally, her short film Lipstick has been selected for the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Awards, marking another milestone in her flourishing career.