Applause Entertainment and Zindagi enter a strategic partnership to create South Asian Content

In a groundbreaking move, Applause Entertainment and Zindagi have joined forces to energize investment in South Asian content creation. Sameer Nair and Shailja Kejriwal, are well-known for their significant contribution to television, with shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Star Bestsellers, and the Saas Bahu dramas. This partnership marks their reunion after more than a decade.

This alliance is a game-changer in the rapidly evolving global entertainment landscape, marking a significant shift in the ever-changing entertainment industry, aiming to produce a wide range of South Asian narratives across genres that connect with today’s diverse global audience.

Sameer Nair, a stalwart in the media and entertainment industry and Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, renowned for acclaimed series like Criminal Justice, City of Dreams, and the Scam franchise stated: “Working with Shailja Kejriwal is like revisiting a cherished chapter of our creative journey. Our shared vision and passion for storytelling have always been the driving force of our partnership. Now, with the world as our canvas and the OTT stage as our platform, we’re thrilled to collaborate once more, bringing the rich tapestry of South Asian content to a global audience.”

Shailja Kejriwal, a well-known name in television and content curation, Chief Creative Officer of Special Projects at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. recognized for introducing stars like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan to India with iconic dramas Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Humsafar and subsequently creating originals like Churails, Dhoop Ki Deewar, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam says, “Reuniting with Sameer after a decade is like homecoming for me and I’m thrilled to team up with him in this new era of content creation. Zindagi’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of South Asian storytelling backed by Punit Goenka’s vision & continued support has remained unwavering. With Sameer’s pioneering spirit and the legacy of iconic shows, coupled with Applause Entertainment’s innovative zest, we’re poised to create content that not only resonates across borders but sets new benchmarks in South Asian storytelling.”

The collaboration of Applause Entertainment and Zindagi marks the beginning of an era of innovative global projects. Sameer and Shailja’s previously remarkable collaboration at Star Plus and Imagine stands as a testament to their creative brilliance.