Applause Entertainment celebrates 5 years of storytelling

Applause Entertainment is behind some of the most popular shows like Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Undekhi, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Criminal Justice and Mithya amongst others. Further raising the bar of storytelling, the content studio now expands its horizons into newer content formats including films, documentaries, animation and upscaling its regional content pipeline across languages. The forthcoming slate looks even more exciting with tent pole shows including Tanaav, Scam 2003: The Abdul Karim Telgi Story, Donaali, City of Dreams S3 & Gandhi to name a few, 8 upcoming movies, 4 documentaries under production, legendary Indian animation and lots more.

Sameer Nair, CEO – Applause Entertainment said, “The purpose of a storyteller is not to tell you what or how to think and feel, but to give you something to think and feel about. This is what we strive to do. Building a scalable creative business requires art, science and magic blended with considerable fiscal discipline. As we celebrate our 5-year anniversary today, we feel a deep sense of gratitude towards every single person who helped make our vision to dazzle, disrupt and delight, come alive. The journey from being ‘Applause Entertainment’ to becoming the ‘House of Applause’ has been a dramatic yet rewarding ride and the love has been definitely worth all the risk. Heading into the future, we are excited to continue telling stories that are intensely local, but also aspire to resonate with diverse audiences across the globe.”

Deepak Segal, Chief Creative Officer – Applause Entertainment said, “The magic of storytelling comes alive in a powerful blend of creativity, screenplay, direction, photography, dialogue, music and design. It has been an exhilarating and memorable journey producing 40 shows over 5 years and working with the best of creators, filmmakers, platforms across industry. At the house of Applause, we focus on storytelling to rise above everything and as we move forward, our endeavour to keep our audience entertained gets more ambitious in creativity and scale.”

Prasoon Garg, Chief Business Officer – Applause Entertainment said, “It’s been a pleasurable experience so far, working alongside our amazing creative and business partners from India and across the world. These fabulous five years have been nothing short of a memorable journey, creating shows like Scam 1992, Criminal Justice, Mithya and more. Contributing in the success of our platform partners, we are even more excited for the years ahead to bring alive new stories and expanding into newer horizons of content creation.”

The Entertainment ecosystem has always had game changers, and while the OTT content space was still in its nascent stage, Sameer Nair, the CEO of Applause Entertainment had a vision way ahead of its time. Identifying a world that exists between Naagin and Narcos, in 2017, ‘Applause Entertainment’, a content and IP creation studio backed by the Aditya Birla Group was re-founded in a new avatar.

Built by an amazing team and terrific creative, business and platform partners, the unique ‘hub and spoke’ model of Applause Entertainment celebrates 5 years of creative storytelling and creating 40 shows from the House of Applause. With great risk, often comes greater rewards, and Applause truly emerged as the catalyst in delivering a diverse stream of stories, catering to a mass of niches.

Applause Entertainment is behind some of the most popular shows like Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Undekhi, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Criminal Justice and Mithya amongst others. Further raising the bar of storytelling, the content studio now expands its horizons into newer content formats including films, documentaries, animation and upscaling its regional content pipeline across languages. The forthcoming slate looks even more exciting with tent pole shows including Tanaav, Scam 2003: The Abdul Karim Telgi Story, Donaali, City of Dreams S3 & Gandhi to name a few, 8 upcoming movies, 4 documentaries under production, legendary Indian animation and lots more.

Sameer Nair, CEO – Applause Entertainment said, “The purpose of a storyteller is not to tell you what or how to think and feel, but to give you something to think and feel about. This is what we strive to do. Building a scalable creative business requires art, science and magic blended with considerable fiscal discipline. As we celebrate our 5-year anniversary today, we feel a deep sense of gratitude towards every single person who helped make our vision to dazzle, disrupt and delight, come alive. The journey from being ‘Applause Entertainment’ to becoming the ‘House of Applause’ has been a dramatic yet rewarding ride and the love has been definitely worth all the risk. Heading into the future, we are excited to continue telling stories that are intensely local, but also aspire to resonate with diverse audiences across the globe.”

Deepak Segal, Chief Creative Officer – Applause Entertainment said, “The magic of storytelling comes alive in a powerful blend of creativity, screenplay, direction, photography, dialogue, music and design. It has been an exhilarating and memorable journey producing 40 shows over 5 years and working with the best of creators, filmmakers, platforms across industry. At the house of Applause, we focus on storytelling to rise above everything and as we move forward, our endeavour to keep our audience entertained gets more ambitious in creativity and scale.”

Prasoon Garg, Chief Business Officer – Applause Entertainment said, “It’s been a pleasurable experience so far, working alongside our amazing creative and business partners from India and across the world. These fabulous five years have been nothing short of a memorable journey, creating shows like Scam 1992, Criminal Justice, Mithya and more. Contributing in the success of our platform partners, we are even more excited for the years ahead to bring alive new stories and expanding into newer horizons of content creation.”