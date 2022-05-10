Applause Entertainment reinforces its core business, creative and marketing teams with newer roles and responsibilities

Applause Entertainment, India’s leading content studio, announces key organizational realignments in its senior leadership team. The studio has produced an exciting slate of premium drama series across genres and platforms that have found appeal with domestic and global audiences. To further expand its content ecosystem, Applause Entertainment strengthens its core team with newer roles and responsibilities.

Deepak Segal (Head – Content) will now be leading charge across all Content Verticals as the Chief Creative Officer. Prasoon Garg (GM & Business Head), will now consolidate all Business, Commercial and Revenue functions under him as the Chief Business Officer. With CEO, Sameer Nair’s visionary leadership, both of them along with the other key leadership team, have played an instrumental role in the growth and success of Applause Entertainment.

Deepak Segal has done a stellar job of creating premium web series at the House of Applause. As Chief Creative Officer, he will now take on a wider role across all content verticals, including Movies, Animation and Unscripted. Prasoon Garg as the Chief Business Officer, along with his team, will streamline all Business, Revenue, Acquisitions, Commercial, Legal and Operations functions into a single group. Prasoon will also actively work on Business Expansion and Diversification.

In addition to this, Priya Jhavar, the creative director of path breaking shows like Scam 1992 and Avrodh, is promoted to Senior Creative Director. In this new role, Priya will help build, mentor and lead new Creative Groups even as she continues to helm some of the most marquee series coming up in the Applause slate. Finally, Devnidhi Bajoria (Senior Marketing Manager) is now The Head of Brand, Marketing & Client Servicing, across all content verticals. She will continue her focus on brand building and work closely with all business and creative teams.

On these recent promotions, Mr. Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment says, “Deepak, Prasoon, Priya and Devnidhi have been an integral part of Applause since its inception, sharing the same vision of growing and scaling the content business to greater heights. With newer roles at Business, Creative and Marketing, and with the support of a diverse team of colleagues who share a common passion for creative excellence, we look forward to expand our content hub & spoke model with ambitious, audacious and disruptive stories from all over the world.”