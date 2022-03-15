Applause Entertainment spreads its wings in the North, South, East and West of India

Renowned content studio, Applause Entertainment, is ruling the OTT space with its recent launches across platforms with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Undekhi 2, and Mithya, with a promising line up of shows and films in the coming few months.

The moody frames and beautiful visuals are some of the things that keeps the viewers glued to their screens. And one of the note-worthy fact with Applause Entertainment’s recent releases is that, they were all shot across picturesque locations in India with beautiful landscapes. In true sense, Applause spread its wings in the North, South East and West of India.

Mithya on Zee 5 at Darjeeling (East), Undekhi 2 on SonyLIV shot at Manali (North), Rudra: The Edge of Darkness in Mumbai (West) and their upcoming show Bloody Brothers shot at Ooty (South). With varied narratives against the beautiful backdrop of India, their promising line up makes us ponder whether House of Applause is set out to rule the content with a rich geographical space, spreading its wings to the North, South, East and West of India, not just metaphorically but also in practice.

Among their several feats, the recent remarkable achievements have been the release of Scam 1992 on SonyLIV, Mithya attaining the biggest opening for an Original Series on ZEE5, Ajay Devgn’s “Rudra – The Edge of Darkness” recording the highest day 1 viewership for any drama on Disney+ Hotstar and trending at number one spot on the platform and more.

“A billion people, a billion stories to tell, how does one stand out? To cut through the clutter, we rely in equal measure on R&D and gut instinct. We believe in a simple fundamental – ‘It’s not about the story, it’s about the story-telling’. At the House of Applause, we believe that meticulous story-telling is what will get us our fair share of the market, get audiences to happily spend their attention, time and money to consume our content” says Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment