Appnapan… Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan: Rajshree Thakur reminisces her childhood Diwali memories

Celebrating the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Rajshree Thakur of Sony TV’s ‘Appnapan… Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan’ spoke about how she celebrates Diwali with her dear and near ones, even taking a trip down memory lane and reminiscing about her childhood days, celebrating this festival of lights with her family. Talking about how she has carried on some traditions from her childhood into her present, Rajshree Thakur who plays Pallavi in the family drama, talks about how the festival of Diwali is important for her and her family.

Talking about the festivities Rajshree says, “On the auspicious occasion of Diwali which symbolises the victory of light over darkness, I celebrate the festival with my family and closed ones. As I remember since my childhood we have always celebrated Diwali by hosting Lakshmi Puja which is followed by lighting the house with diyas and in today’s age, even fairy lights. My daughter and I also decorate with rangoli around the house and we only burst non-polluting and no-noise crackers. Here’s wishing everyone a very happy and safe diwali, may your lives be filled with love, light and happiness.”

In the narrative of the story currently while the celebrations of Pallavi and Nikhil’s marriage are going smoothly, using her cunning wit, Sonali (Leena Jumani), Ranveer (Jatin Shah) along with Nandita (Rinku Dhawan) are trying everything to stop the wedding at all costs.

