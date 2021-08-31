Appreciation comes in from Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi for MX Player’s Sabka Sai

MX Original Series Sabka Sai which truly depicts the life and the core spiritual philosophy of Sai Baba’s teaching ‘Faith and Patience’ (Shraddha aur Saburi) has gained popularity amongst the viewers. And now, this mythology is raking in appreciation from Shridi’s Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust that has made the show even more special for its makers.

Talking about Sabka Sai on MX Player, Kanhuraj Bagate – Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi says “MX Player’s web series Sabka Sai which is based on Sai Baba’s life is giving the message of Sraddha, Daya, Kshma, Karuna, Saburi and Shanti to his devotees. It is an extraordinary show made on Saibaba’s life and I would like to congratulate the makers, actors and the whole team behind the show. Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions the devotees are unable to come and pay their visit to baba but with the show Sabka Sai you will be able to witness the important events and incidents from baba’s life and I would like to thank the team and actors for this. Om Shree Sainathay Namaha”.

Director Ajit Bhairavkar who is overwhelmed with this honour says “This is the most important moment in my life and I am going to cherish this forever. Shirdi is home to me and these words of appreciation from Shirdi’s Saibaba Sansthan Trust means a lot to the whole team. Today, I feel the wait and hard work towards has truly paid off”.

Sabka Sai is a series of 10 episodes starring Raj Arjun as Sai Baba, Gulki Joshi, Mohammad Samad, Aakash Sinha, Manoj Kolhatkar and others in pivotal roles. Dubbed in Tamil and Telugu as well, Sabka Sai is now streaming only on MX Player for FREE.