Appreciations pouring in from different quarters for the makers of OK Computer

The film industry is possibly one of the most impactful fields of contemporary society which reflects the existing translation of opinions in our world. There have been visionary makers who have contributed to this change of thought. One such duo creators who have recently attempted something which Indian audience have never seen before is none other than the debutant duo creators Pooja Shetty and Neil Pageder- The makers of India’s first Sci-fi comedy thriller OK computer.

Mentored by the visionary film maker Anand Gandhi, Pooja and Neil have come up with a uniquely impressionistic mood piece! A very close source to the makers shared that , “The series has received appreciations from the different quarters who love potentially meaty and futuristic ideas, like a robot meant to save humanity, a robot choosing to perform stand-up comedy, and the member of a cult making her teenage daughter sign a nondisclosure agreement.”

“With just their first project OK computer, Pooja and Neil have jump started a dialogue around India’s first sci- fi comedy thriller. Triggering the minds of the viewers with importance of AI in our lives, Pooja and Neil’s vision has blown everyone away, marking it as the most watched film for the week across platforms”, added the source

OK Computer is an unconventional series that focuses on the battle between ideologies – for and against technology and poses the larger question of ‘Has AI which was created by humans, and which humans came to rely on, now stopped being a boon and has instead begun to be annoying, overpowering or harmful?’