Aquapeya sets the bar high with its game-changing pitch on Shark Tank India 4

Aquapeya, the trailblazing beverage brand, is set to make a splash on Shark Tank India 4, which is currently airing exclusively on Sony LIV. Founded in 2018 by Tushar and Ravi Mundada from Sangli, Maharashtra, the brand offers premium mineral water, fruit juices, carbonated soft drinks, and energy drinks, all tailored to evolving consumer preferences. While Tushar drives the company’s strategic growth, Ravi ensures innovation through cutting-edge technology.

Aquapeya’s success is fueled by its ability to customize products with locally favored colors and flavors. The company also boasts a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that balances eco-friendly operations with uncompromising quality standards. Aquapeya enters the tank seeking 70 Lakhs for 2% equity, drawing the Sharks with its innovative approach. As the negotiations unfold, will the founders secure a deal to accelerate their growth, or will the Sharks let this refreshing opportunity slip away?

Reflecting on their Shark Tank India experience, the Founders shared, “Participating in Shark Tank India has been an incredible opportunity to showcase Aquapeya’s commitment to quality and sustainability. From meticulous product testing to in-house manufacturing, every step reflects our dedication to excellence. We believe this platform will help us connect with like-minded investors who value eco-friendly innovation and share our vision for a sustainable future. We are truly excited for the chance to present Aquapeya in the tank.”

This season’s panel of Sharks includes a powerhouse of industry leaders: Anupam Mittal – Founder and CEO, People Group (Shaadi.com); Aman Gupta – Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle; Namita Thapar – Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Ritesh Agarwal – Founder and Group CEO, OYO; Peyush Bansal – Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart; Vineeta Singh – Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics; Azhar Iqubal – Co-Founder and Chairman, Inshorts; Varun Dua – Founder and CEO, ACKO; Kunal Bahl – Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital, Promoter Unicommerce; and Viraj Bahl – Founder and Managing Director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products.