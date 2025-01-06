A. R. Rahman and KM Music Conservatory introduce the Bharat Maestro Awards

Indian classical music continues to be the heartbeat of India’s heritage, bridging generations and enriching lives. In a bold step towards honouring this legacy, Academy Award and Grammy award-winning composer AR Rahman and the KM Music Conservatory announced the launch of the Bharat Maestro Awards.

The awards aim to recognise the timeless influence of Indian classical music while nurturing the next wave of musical talent, ensuring that the profound traditions of this art form continue to thrive for future generations.

It was announced that the awards are designed to pay tribute to the legends who have left us, while honouring the extraordinary contributions of today’s musical icons. This unique initiative also underscores the importance of the teacher-student relationship, which lies at the heart of Indian classical music.

“The greatest joy of a guru is to witness the success and growth of their students, and it is this bond that the Bharat Maestro Awards seeks to celebrate. The idea behind instituting this is for it to be more than just an award; it’s about connecting the past, present, and future of music, and uniting us all through the language of sound”, said award-winning composer AR Rahman.

By recognising both established maestros and promising young talents, the awards also aim to inspire younger audiences and make classical music more accessible and immersive through innovative visual presentations and talent-driven performances.

Coveted and award-winning musicians who will serve as the mentor panel include Asha Bhosle, Amjad Ali Khan, Bombay Jayashri and Ajoy Chakrabarty, while the advisory board will consist of Ila Paliwal, Sai Shravanam, Bharat Bala, Fathima Rafiq, Khatija Rahman, Adam Greig and Clint Valladares.

The Bharat Maestro Awards Categories

The Bharat Maestro Awards will honour talent across various categories, including:

Four (4) Awards for Stellar Young Musicians – Recognising exceptional young musicians who have shown promise and dedication in their respective disciplines.

One (1) Lifetime Achievement Award for the Guru – Acknowledging the extraordinary contribution of a teacher in nurturing future generations of classical musicians.

One (1) State Medallion for Music Contribution – Recognising an Indian state that has fostered exceptional musical talents and played a key role in preserving classical music traditions.

The awards will be presented by the gurus to their own students, honouring the timeless teacher-student tradition (Guru-Shishya Parampara). Additionally, the recipients of the awards will be awarded a cash prize and be provided opportunities to perform on a global stage, in addition to joining in on the performances by AR Rahman as well, in a bid to widen their horizons and build their international exposure.

The launch of the Bharat Maestro Awards also coincides with a significant milestone for KM Music Conservatory, which marks its 16th year of nurturing musical talent. Founded by Rahman himself, the conservatory has become a renowned institution that offers programs in Western and Indian Classical musical traditions, as well as music technology. Its mission has always been to provide international standards of education while preserving and advancing India’s rich musical heritage.

“The Conservatory has always sought to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, creating opportunities for young artists to develop their craft while staying grounded in the cultural fabric of India. With this annual award being instituted, I want to support in building an ecosystem that will also fuel the immersive experiences in the arena of music”, Rahman added.