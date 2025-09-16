Arbaz Patel strategises his way to being crowned the Ultimate Ruler on Rise and Shine

Arbaz Patel has officially been crowned the Ultimate Ruler this week on Rise and Shine, solidifying his position as the game’s most dominant and respected player. But what sets Arbaz apart isn’t just his sharp strategies — it’s his integrity and commitment to his word.

After securing the title of Ultimate Ruler, Arbaz chose to share his power by nominating Kiku Sharda and Anaya as worthy ruler nominees. Both contestants have consistently shown strength and determination, and Arbaz’s recognition of their potential highlights his ability to see beyond competition and value true leadership qualities in others.

True to his word, Arbaz went one step further. As a man of honor and promises, he brought Kiku Sharda into the penthouse, fulfilling his commitment and proving that his leadership is not built on mere words but on actions. This move not only strengthened his bond with his fellow contestants but also showcased the fairness and loyalty that define his rule.

With his humility, appreciation for his workers, and loyalty to his promises, Arbaz Patel has redefined what it means to be the Ultimate Ruler. His reign is not just about power, but about lifting others along with him — a trait that makes him both a formidable player and an inspiring leader on Rise and Shine.