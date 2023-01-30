Arijit Singh enthralls the crowds at Pune concert

Arijit Singh is one of the best live performers in the country and his Pune concert was a testament to it. Arijit sang his most popular chart busters including the recent crowd favourite ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ and wowed the large crowds in attendance.

“Arijit, being the seasoned performer he is, masterfully transitioned from one memorable track to another, all of which were met with loud cheers and applause. The show had the perfect mix of dance numbers and slow lilting tracks, that have now become synonymous with Arijit Singh. The singer, in his inimitable way, belted out tracks like ‘Hawayein’ to ‘Muskurane ki Wajah tu ho’ and also sang one of 2022’s most popular tracks ‘Pasoori’. During one segment of the show. he even played out a few tunes on the piano and created an unforgettable and surreal mood.” says a source present at the venue.

Arijit is now slated to perform in Chennai on 4th February and has an upcoming track in Shehazada.