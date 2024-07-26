Arjun Kanungo and Prince Sharma come together for T-Series’ Inni Soni

Arjun Kanungo, the versatile singer, composer, and actor, has just released his latest single, “Inni Soni,” produced by Bhushan Kumar. This heartfelt anthem in collaboration with Prince Sharma celebrates unconditional love.

Inni Soni beautifully tells the story of a guy who is hopelessly in love with a girl, cherishing every aspect of her—from her attire and actions to her unique quirks. With Arjun Kanungo’s soulful voice paired with Prince’s captivating vocals, the song brings this touching narrative to life, making it a heartfelt experience for listeners.

Arjun Kanungo expressed his enthusiasm for the song, saying, “Inni Soni is truly a heartfelt expression of pure love. With the track, we emphasize that true emotions matter far more than appearances or actions. I’m incredibly excited for my fans to experience the depth and sincerity of this song; I believe it resonates with everyone who has ever loved deeply.”

Prince also shared his thoughts: “Collaborating with Arjun Kanungo on ‘Inni Soni’ has been nothing short of extraordinary. This project has evolved into a complete package, blending both auditory and visual elements to create a captivating experience. I can’t wait for everyone to see and hear what we’ve poured our hearts into!”

Inni Soni is available on all major streaming platforms and the music video is on T-Series’ official YouTube channel.