Arjun Kapoor dishes out sass for desserts

Trolling usually ends in a celebrity’s angry statement, a social-media blackout or at best a dry “ignore” policy. Arjun Kapoor has taken another route entirely: he’s eating his trolls for dessert. His Call Me Chunky commercial is a masterclass in turning ridicule into humour.

Kapoor, in a moody set-up, radiates his infamous glare. You can almost hear the meme captions loading. Then he calmly spoons up ice cream, takes a bite, and laughs. It’s a small, almost wordless act but it communicates everything that was left unsaid I’ve heard the jokes, I get your need to be vile, and I’m fine.

What makes the ad a fine retort is its tone. It’s not defensive, not bitter, not even sarcastic. It’s playful. In advertising terms, it fuses product, persona and punchline. In psychological terms, it shows the power of reframing by turning “chunky” into a flavour he endorses, Kapoor removes its sharpness and owns its meaning.

It also places him in a growing list of public figures who’ve realised that memes can’t be fought, only co-opted. Kapoor isn’t the butt of the joke here but it sells ice cream.

In less than a minute, the commercial shows a new model for handling digital hate: acknowledge it, remix it, make it sweet, move on. It’s dessert and when has that not worked as therapy.