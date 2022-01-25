Arjun Kapoor has found his party anthem for 2022 in Fentiro The Reason

Fentiro Studio, an independent music studio based in Goa and Mumbai, launches ‘Fentiro – The Reason’, an international party song. Noted Bollywood star and heartthrob Arjun Kapoor has not stopped grooving ‘ Fentiro-The Reason’ ever since he has heard the catchy tune. Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor in his social media post expressed his excitement for the launch of the song which he considers to be the ultimate party anthem this year.

“Fentiro – The Reason” has an infectious tune and swaggering beats that will have its listeners grooving to it from dusk to dawn. This song also features an English rap and it marks the studio’s foray into the global party music segment. The studio will continue to release more international party songs in 2022.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the song, Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor said, “Fentiro is the perfect party track and I have to admit that I have been playing it on loop. It’s really cool to know how well this song has been tracking with people. Given how groovy it is, it is no surprise that Fentiro has hooked the youth of the country.”

Commenting on the launch of this song, Sajay Moolankodan, Founder of Fentiro Studio said, “Everyone needs a reason to feel happy during these hard times. Our objective with this song is to create something transcendent and that can be enjoyed by a global audience, whether it’s on the dance floor or at home. Also, we have not taken the conventional music video route, instead we have created an exciting comic style video which ensures to put a smile on viewers’ faces. Fentiro Studio’s ethos is to create songs from India for the world to enjoy and we are excited to have our song launched by Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor”

In December 2021, Fentiro Studios launched a version of this song that featured a Hindi rap, at the heart of Times Square in New York, considered to be the cultural and party capital of the world.

Fentiro – The Reason is now live across all globally popular music streaming platforms.