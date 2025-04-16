Arjun Kapoor opens up about his interest in European and Korean cinema

Arjun Kapoor recently expressed his interest about European and Korean cinema. In a latest interview, the actor talked about his DVD collections, revealing that he’s had a collection of over 1000 DVDs, highlighting his knack for delving into international cinema and observing its nuances. Beyond this, Arjun also spoke about his interest in collecting films, recommending films through ‘Arjun Recommends’, and watching classic films with commentary.

“I do this thing called ‘Arjun Recommends’. Previously, I used to do it a lot, but now have reduced doing it. Recently, I have removed all of my DVD collections. I have over 1000 DVDs. Previously, when I used to travel a lot, there was quite a boom in European cinema, and I have been quite interested in European and Korean cinema. Anurag Kashyap had told me about Memories of Murder. If you see old videos of Anurag, you could see his cabinet, and even I had that type of cabinet. I was quite interested in collecting films and watching them with commentary. I have watched all three parts of ‘Oceans’ by Steven Soderbergh – with commentary,” shared Arjun Kapoor.

In the interview, Arjun made striking observations about cinema – both Bollywood and Hollywood. He drew comparisons between Indian films and classic international films, leaving viewers spellbound by his flair for observation. Moreover, he also recalled memories of watching the iconic film ‘Mr India’ and spoke about the creative visionary directors of modern Indian cinema.

Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Singham Again and Mere Husband Ki Biwi, is now gearing up for the sequel of the memorable comedy caper, No Entry. Currently, the film is in the pre-production stage, and netizens are mighty excited to watch Arjun Kapoor tickle the funny bones with his acting flair.