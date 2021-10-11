Arjun Kapoor to star in The Lady Killer

A small town playboy falls in love with a self destructive beauty and they embark on whirlwind romance. ‘The Ladykiller’ is the story of their crazy ride laced with thrilling twists, nerve racking suspense and a more than a healthy dose of mistrust making it a delicious blend of unpredictability and entertainment.

Roping in the ever dashing Arjun Kapoor in the suspense drama and thriller film is surely an ace serve for the production house and a step out of the ordinary for the actor. Ajay Bahl, the dynamic and visionary director of several acclaimed films has been roped in to direct the thriller film and with his magical touch, the audience is definitely in for a treat!

The Managing Director and Chairman of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar says “We are thrilled to bring ‘The Lady Killer’ to our audiences. Arjun Kapoor and Ajay Bahl’s combination is a sure shot hit – Arjun’s style and persona along with Ajay’s vision at directing will lend the film the right vibe that we are trying to achieve. Looking forward to the amazing ride shooting this suspense drama with Arjun and Ajay.”

Commenting on The Lady Killer Arjun kapoor said “When the script of The Lady Killer came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it.I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir . I can’t wait to begin prep for my role, it’s going to be my most challenging role yet but I’m excited !”

Producer Shaailesh R Singh quotes “The Lady Killer is a unique story and marks my first collaboration with Arjun Kapoor. He is surely a powerhouse of talent! Looking forward to bring along this superhit thriller collaboration with Bhushan ji. I can’t wait to see our vision translate onto the big screen, the audience will surely love this one”

The Lady Killer starring Arjun Kapoor is produced by Bhushan Kumar,Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. The Ajay Bahl directorial is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Karma Media & Entertainment.