Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa: A rising star takes Indian cinema to the Oscars with Band of Maharajas

Band of Maharajas, starring the multifaceted Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa, is making waves on the global stage as it contends for multiple categories at the Oscars, including Best Film, Best Original Song, and Best Background Score. This milestone highlights the universal appeal of Indian storytelling.

Born on August 21, 1993, in Amritsar, Arjun is a dynamic personality excelling in politics, entertainment, music, and adventure. A graduate of Lancaster University, Arjun started his career in politics as the youngest member of the Punjab Zila Parishad in 2018. However, his passion for the arts led him to filmmaking, modeling, and now, a successful acting debut in Band of Maharajas.

Directed by Girish Malik, the film celebrates music’s power to transcend borders and unite cultures. Malik, known for his National Award-winning film Jal and Netflix’s Torbaaz, brings his signature storytelling to this groundbreaking musical. Producer Puneet Singh expressed pride in the film’s journey to the Oscars, calling it “a testament to Indian cinema’s creative brilliance.”

Arjun, who learned instruments like the dhol and trumpet for his role, shared, “Band of Maharajas is not just a film—it’s a movement. It showcases the richness of India’s culture while delivering a universal message of unity through music.”

Outside of cinema, Arjun is a successful musician and mountaineer. His latest track, Parda, in collaboration with Tech Panda & Kenzani, is gaining international acclaim.

With Band of Maharajas representing Indian cinema on the world stage, it’s a proud moment for the industry and audiences alike.