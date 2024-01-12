Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades selfies on the internet are serving major couple goals

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades stand out as a couple who effortlessly blend style and sweetness as the duo recently shared a series of selfies on social media with their fans.

Living a sweet home life with their two sons, Arjun and Gabriella often share candid moments from their daily lives on social platforms. The recent post by Gabriella, captioned “annoying you is my favorite hobby,” has taken the internet by storm.

The shared photo captures the couple during the golden hour, both dressed in sleek black attire and donning sunglasses. They are serving us major couple goals and we are loving it.

Fans flooded the comments section with praises, labeling them “The flyest” and expressing sentiments like “My favorite couple.” The social media interaction the love they receive from their dedicated fan base.