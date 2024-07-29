Arjun Rampal kickstarts the shoot of Aditya Dhar’s next

In an exciting development, Arjun Rampal has commenced filming for director Aditya Dhar’s next. The highly anticipated project marks a significant collaboration stimulating the best of the film industry. Details about the movie’s plot are under wraps, but the announcement has generated excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. Apart from Arjun, the film has a stellar cast involving Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan.

Arjun Rampal gave a glimpse of the upcoming excitement with an update on social media, expressing his eagerness to bring the project to life. He wrote ” And so it begins….. super stoked for this one. #bangkok #Filming #bts”

The excitement is palpable for fans as audiences are expecting to see a never seen avatar of Arjun Rampal.