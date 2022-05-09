Arjun Rampal meets the honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik during his visit to Bhubaneswar

Arjun Rampal will soon be seen as ‘Rudraveer’, the antagonist in the film ‘Dhaakad’ which is set to release on 20th May. The actor who is currently traveling for the promotions of his film recently visited Bhubaneswar and attended the Women’s Business Mela 2022.

During his visit the actor had the honour of meeting the Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaikji. Arjun took to social media and shared images of his meeting with the chief minister. He wrote “Had the honour and pleasure to meet the honourable, graceful and most successful Chief Minister in our country Shri Naveen Patnaikji. A gentleman who I have had the privilege to have know for over 2 decades, Thank you sir for meeting me on this short trip to Bhubaneswar. Your dedication and vision which has transformed Odisha from a completely dependent state into a sustainable, self reliant and pollution free state, is commendable and incredibly inspiring. From the Health care, Farming, Sports, Tourism and natural disaster reforms. Yes Sir, the people in Odisha are Happy and the reason is obvious. The Hockey team t shirt shall be worn every time India plays. More power to you and Odisha. God bless 🙏🏽 @cmo_odisha #odisha #bhubaneswar #odishadiaries# “

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaikji also shared the pictures and tweeted, “ It was a pleasure meeting actor

@rampalarjun

who was in #Bhubaneswar to attend the Women’s Business Mela 2022 and also, woman entrepreneur from #Odisha Sukirti Patnaik. Encouraged the actor to explore Odisha’s treasure-trove of natural beauty and heritage.”

The actor is surely on a hectic promotional schedule and also visited Jaipur recently for the song launch of ‘She’s on Fire’ from Dhaakad. The song was launched among great fanfare with 25 feet life sized cutouts of the actors at the popular Raj Mandir theatre proving that there’s no limit to Arjun’s fandom!