Armaan Malik announces his next English single Sleepless Nights

Renowned singer-songwriter Armaan Malik hailed as the Prince of Pop, has once again set the music world abuzz with the release of a teaser for his much-awaited English single ‘Sleepless Nights.’ With a string of chart-topping hits like “You,” “Control,” and “2 Steps,” the young sensation has always ruled the hearts of millions worldwide.

The talented musician has already achieved significant recognization by winning not one but two MTV EMA Awards in the Best Indian Acts category.

The Prince of Pop has been making waves in the international music scene, amassing a massive fanbase across the globe with his melodious voice and relatable lyrics. His previous English singles have always connected with listeners and have earned him widespread acclaim, marking him as one of the most loved musician in the industry.

Armaan recently took to Social Media to unveiled the artwork for ‘Sleepless Nights’ before sharing a sneak peek of the song’s teaser. Sharing the teaser he captioned, ” A sneak peek into what led to Sleepless Nights and Sleepy Days for the past couple of months hehe 💤

Also, the premiere for the music video is now live on my YT channel.

Talking about the same Armaan mentioned, “Sleepless Nights” is my upcoming English single which drops this Friday on August 4th. It’s been a while since I’ve put out an English record after the much loved ‘You’ (Jan 2022). I’m extremely chuffed with the initial response to the teaser and I just can’t wait for everyone to listen to the full song. We’ve made the song and the music video with a lot of love.”

“Sleepless Nights” promises to be yet another masterpiece from Armaan showcasing his ability to connect with audiences. The teaser is giving a feel-good vibe. The song celebrates the feeling of being in love and cherishing the time spent with your loved ones, filling you with warmth and joy.

Armaan’s new English single, ‘Sleepless Nights,’ is slated for release on 4th August, on Armaan Malik’s official YouTube channel.