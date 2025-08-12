Armaan Malik announces maiden stadium show to celebrate 16 years in the industry

One of India’s most versatile vocalists, Armaan Malik announces a one night-only exclusive show to celebrate his sapphire anniversary in the music industry presented and produced by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow Enterprise, a groundbreaking live experience that celebrates the fusion of Bollywood soul and global pop production. The event will premiere at Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai on November 1, 2025 followed by other cities in the coming months. Designed as Armaan’s most ambitious artistic statement yet, this spectacular stadium event confirms that Indian talent can deliver stadium-scale spectacles on par with the world’s biggest pop acts.

Celebrating India’s cultural plurality while honoring music’s universal language, the 4-hour show will unfold as a multilingual, genre-blending odyssey—a vibrant tapestry of Hindi, English sounds woven into ever-shifting moods and styles. In Mumbai, Armaan will curate a dynamic set that reimagines his Bollywood chart-toppers through a contemporary global-pop prism, seamlessly interlaced with selections from his English-language repertoire. Audiences will also be treated to exclusive renditions of beloved Bollywood classics alongside brand-new arrangements and samples making their live debut—each performance striking a perfect balance between nostalgic warmth and forward-looking innovation.

Spanning intimate, soul-stirring ballads to high-voltage electronic anthems, the setlist will traverse the full spectrum of sound and emotion. Whether delving into reflective lyricism or unleashing dance-floor fervor, Armaan will craft immersive moments designed to captivate every true music lover. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable journey through hits such as Pehla Pyaar, Chale Aana, Jab Tak, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Bol Do Na Zara, Butta Bomma, Dil Mein Ho Tum, Kaun Tujhe, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Buddhu Sa Mann, Echo, Besabriyaan, Wajah Tum Ho, Baari Baari and Tu / You

This production will fully realize Armaan’s artistic vision, bringing to life the scale, imagination and ambition he has long envisaged. Every creative choice—from orchestration and choreography to pacing and staging—will underscore the statement that Indian artists can deliver live experiences every bit as world‐class as those of the biggest global acts. Audiences can also expect an all‐new stage design complete with immersive visuals, breathtaking light sequences and state‐of‐the‐art special effects. Every element will be meticulously crafted to deliver a world‐class experience for concertgoers aged 13 to 70, transporting them into Armaan’s expansive creative universe.

Armaan Malik states, “I’ve always envisioned a show that pushes boundaries, where every song tells a story and every visual is an experience. With Team Innovation, we’ve crafted something truly special—a tour that not only celebrates my passion but also stands as a testament to how far Indian music has come on the global stage. I can’t wait to share this journey with my fans in Mumbai, and together, we’ll create unforgettable memories.”

Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation states, “This event is a cultural milestone—proof that our homegrown artists can deliver stadium-filling spectacles with unparalleled creativity and scale.”

Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment states, “This event is an ode to musical brilliance and the incredible fans who have been waiting to experience Armaan’s magic live at a larger-than-life setting. Together with Team Innovation, we’re crafting an unforgettable experience that celebrates his talent and gives fans the performance they’ve been dreaming of.”

Tickets are available exclusively on www.bookmyshow.com. Prices start INR 1,000/- onwards.