Armaan Malik drops exclusive limited edition merchandise in the AM

Hailed as one of the most versatile and loved new-age artists in the country today, Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik received a stellar response to his recently released second album ‘Only Just Begun’. The album not only solidified his position in the global music scene yet again but also secured top spots in various music charts all across. Taking note of the immense outpour of love coming his way for the same, Armaan Malik has now unveiled a big surprise for his millions of fans. The singer-songwriter has dropped his limited edition exclusive merchandise named ‘in the AM’.

‘in the AM’ by Armaan Malik brings to audiences an array of pieces meticulously curated by the musician. Tailored for various occasions, the collection invites one to embrace the warmth and comfort in this chilly season. Available to shop on https://shop.armaanmalik.com, the merchandise line features hoodies, diaries, photo cards, and totebags. Each set of photo cards includes three exclusive photos, with only 100 autographed sets available as part of the collector’s edition – the first series.

Sharing his excitement for the merchandise launch, Armaan Malik said, “I’m overjoyed to share something very close to my heart – ‘in the AM’. This special merch drop is my way of infusing your everyday moments with warmth and meaning. It’s more than just a collection of cool-looking products; it’s an invitation to make my world yours.”

It’s incredible how Armaan Malik, as an artist, truly values the bond with his fans and is committed to consistently building upon that relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Armaan Malik recently unveiled his first song of 2024, a romantic Kannada song titled ‘Ninyaarele’ which opened to great response. Additionally, his party hit ‘Mere Khayaalon Mein’ from ‘Only Just Begun’ album continues to win hearts and trend across social media platforms. A fun and peppy dance number, the song is composed and sung by Armaan Malik and written by Armaan Malik and Karan Kanchan.