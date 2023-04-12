Armaan Malik performs in Hyderabad’s largest concert of the year

Armaan Malik, the Prince of Pop, is one of the few artists in today’s generation whose live performances fans eagerly await. He recently visited the city of Hyderabad for a concert in association with an NGO, and it turned out to be the largest concert of his career, with the crowd of 37,200 people.

The event was a first for Hyderabad and Armaan was ecstatic throughout the concert. He took to social media to express his excitement and pride, calling it the first sold-out solo stadium show of his career. Fans grooved along to Armaan’s top songs such as Ninnilla, Butta Bomma, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Tu/You, Wajah Tum Ho, and Pehla Pyaar, among others.

Armaan took to Instagram and wrote ” Played the biggest concert of my career last night to 37,200 people in Hyderabad. My first sold out solo stadium show!! Still feels unreal.

Hyderabad, we made history and I’m so glad we could share these moments together ❤️

Despite the ease with which fans can access music today, Armaan Malik’s live performances are still highly sought after. His recent concert in Hyderabad was a resounding success, and he made history with his first sold-out solo stadium show.