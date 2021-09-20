Armaan Malik wins Best Playback Singer  at SIIMA for Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Prepared to regale listeners with a promising bunch of songs, Armaan Malik won the Best Playback Singer (Male) award at SIIMA for Butta Bomma from the Allu Arjun – Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The singer who has marked his presence in the Telugu music industry, was overwhelmed with the honour. Since its release, Butta Bomma won hearts across the globe and dominated the social media circuit.

On having won the award, Armaan shares, “I’m honoured and touched by the amount of love that Butta Bomma received. I’m grateful to all my fans who have been relentless with their gestures of support. I thank maestro S Thaman for creating this gem of a song and I thank Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde for lighting it up with their star presence. Butta Bomma remains one of the most memorable songs of my career.”

Butta Bomma went on to show the multilingual singer’s sway over listeners of all languages. With over 679 million views, the hit song topped music charts and was a popular choice for reels and dance covers for celebrities such as Kartik Aryan, Disha Patni, Tiger Shroff and David Warner, etc. Earlier multifaceted artist’s chartbuster bagged Viral Song Of The Decade at Mirchi Music Awards South.

The singer’s latest hit songs include Echo (with Korean-American artist Eric Nam and EDM hitmaker KSHMR), Tum Aaogey from Bell Bottom, Humnawaa from A. R. Rahman’s 99 Songs, Teri Aankhon Mein from Thalaivii and Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hain from Bhoot Police. He won MTV Europe Music Award 2020 under ‘The Best India Act’ for his single ‘Control’.