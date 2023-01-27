Armaan Malik’s all-black attire dazzles the red carpet at the Royal Opening Night in Dubai

The international pop icon, Armaan Malik who is known for his style and dressing sense recently attended the grand and majestic launch of Atlantis The Royal Hotel in Dubai.

He chose to wear Indian Designer Sadique Gafson’s suit at the international Red Carpet and finished the look with shoes from Giorgio Armani paired with sleek clean hair.

The event was attended by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne, and Jay Z amongst others. Armaan also experienced Beyoncé’s live show, which was her first in the Middle East region in four years.

Armaan posted on Instagram, “thank you @atlantistheroyal for having us! what a spectacular opening night ✨💯

oh and we were lucky to witness queen @beyonce in concert after almost four years! have to say her live vocals are just insane 🤯

suit: @gafsonsadique

shoes: @giorgioarmani

On the singing front, Armaan Malik recently released his second single under his own imprint Always Music Global, ‘Sun Maahi’ followed by voicing an anthem for Nickelodeon written by Gulzar He has multiple collaborations and more independent singles in the pipeline for 2023.