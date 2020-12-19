Arshi Khan comes out to support Rakhi Sawant as Nikki Tamboli demeans the latter

Actress Arshi Khan who’s known for her roles in television shows like Savitri Devi College & Hospital and Entertainment Ki Raat, is currently in the Bigg Boss 14 house and is being as entertaining as always. With her hilarious sense of humor, and quick-witted answers, she is one of the main highlights of the show.

In one of the recent episodes, actress Rakhi Sawant blurted out cuss words towards Nikki Tamboli. While Rakhi immediately apologized to Nikki, the latter held a grudge and used the situation as a way to threaten Rakhi. In the last episode, Nikki was seen passing demeaning comments towards Rakhi Sawant who’s been in the industry for over a decade. She made comments like “Teri Idzat Lutti Hui Hai”, and “Mujhe pata hai tune kya kaam kiye hai” (You have lost your respect and I know what kind of work you’ve done) Naturally, an angry Rakhi was seen fighting back for getting disrespected.

But what was really nice to see is how Arshi Khan came to her support when the whole house was looking down upon Rakhi Sawant. She said, “Mere dost ke baare me koi bolenge, toh me bataungi. This is a wrong statement”. Mannu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli were both seen bashing Rakhi when Abhinav Shukla interrupted them saying “Aapko jo bhi baatein karni hai- tharak-varak waali, corner pakadye aur kariye. Mujhe ye cheezein nahi sunni hai” (If you want to make nasty comments, please find a corner to do so. I don’t want to listen to such things)

Although Rakhi was previously seen being unpleasant towards Arshi, it looks like she now realized how loyal of a friend Arshi is. It definitely goes to show how well Arshi backs her friends up, and is a real one!