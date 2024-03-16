Article 370 becomes Yami Gautam’s fifth 100 crore grosser and her solo 100 crore film

Yami Gautam’s latest film ‘Article 370’ has entertained audiences with its compelling narrative and the outstanding performance delivered by the versatile actress in the role of Zooni Haksar. Not only has the film garnered rave reviews, but it has also made a significant mark at the box office, crossing the coveted 100 crore milestone with a worldwide gross collection of 100.06 crores.

Joining the league of major grosser in 2024, ‘Article 370’ stands tall alongside Yami’s other successful films such as ‘Kaabil’ with a staggering 144.22 crore, ‘URI’ with 342.06 crores, ‘Bala’ with 172 crores, ‘OMG 2’ with 150 crores

Yami’s dominance at the box office has been evident for quite some time now, and ‘Article 370’ cemented her position more strongly as it became her first solo 100 crores in ever-impressive career further cementing her status as a bankable actress. This milestone adds to her string of recent hits, including ‘A Thursday’, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, ‘Lost’, and ‘Oh My God 2’.

Notably, ‘A Thursday’ holds the distinction of being the highest-viewed film on Hotstar, both domestically and internationally, while ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ boasts the same achievement on Netflix, showcasing Yami’s global appeal and popularity.

With each successive project, Yami continues to showcase her versatility and talent, solidifying her position as one of the most bankable and formidable actresses in the industry. ‘Article 370’ not only underscores her remarkable graph as a performer but also reinforces her ability to deliver compelling performances that resonate with audiences worldwide.