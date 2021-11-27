“Artists like me, who are from Maharashtra, aspire to be like Madhuri Dixit!” – Sharvari

Gorgeous debutant Sharvari has won unanimous praise for her acting skills in her big screen debut Bunty Aur Babli 2. A rank outsider to Bollywood, Sharvari has her eyes set on the prize to become a star who is known for her performances. Being a Marathi, she naturally aspires to follow the footsteps of the Maharashtrian icon Madhuri Dixit, who became a pan Indian sensation and was considered as big, if not bigger, than her male counterparts during her prime.

Sharvari says, “Being a Maharashtrian, I have grown up idolising Madhuri Dixit. My family and everyone I know, is a huge fan of her. Hailing from our state, she became a pan Indian superstar who ruled the hearts of innumerable people. Artists like me, who are from Maharashtra, aspire to be like Madhuri Dixit and achieve the fame and have the brilliance of craft that she possessed. She is an inspiration to us all. I have danced on her songs, performed on her scenes since childhood.”

She adds, “Even before my debut, she has been a huge reference point for me as I have tried to take notes from her performances. I hope to make her proud one day and the people of my state and my country. I know I need their love and support to get the projects that I aspire to be in. My journey has just started and I know I have a really long way to go.”

About earning unanimous praise for her acting performance in Bunty Aur Babli 2, she says, “I’m truly humbled with the way people have appreciated my performance in Bunty Aur Babli 2. For someone who doesn’t belong to the industry, I have had my share of struggle and heartbreaks before I got this film as my debut and I cherish every bit of it. I know that I have poured my heart and soul into the film and I’m happy with the way people have received my performance and appreciated me. It truly means a lot.”

Sharvari is happy to have been able to showcase her skills well in her debut because she feels as outsiders one has to deliver with their first film to get attention.

She says, “I think for artists who are outsiders, we have to prove our mettle with our first film and I liked that pressure on me because it only made me strive to deliver the best performance that I could have and I’m thrilled with the response towards my craft.”

Sharvari adds, “I have miles to go and I am determined to work really hard to better myself every day and constantly prove myself with every film. I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait for people to see my second film and every film that I do from here on. I’m looking to do challenging work and I’m grateful to the start that I have had in the industry so far.”