Artists pay tribute to freedom fighters by reciting Pandit Makhanlal Chaturvedi’s poem ‘Pushp Ki Abhilasha’

Poem Video in 4 languages to pay tribute to all the freedom fighters. Pandit Makhanlal Chaturvedi’s ‘Pushp Ki Abhilasha’

Guwahati: Makhanlal Chaturvedi’s Hindi poem ‘Pusp Ki Abhilasha’ is one of the most well-known patriotic poems written in India during the independence movement. This poem was very popular outside the Hindi circle too as well. Guwahati-based Club Nineteen, UD Foundation, and Mumbai-based Media Tribe have released a Poem-Video of the same name to commemorate the freedom fighters on the eve of Independence Day.

The poem In this video, which has been created with the participation of artists from different parts of India and the cognoscenti of culture from other parts of the world, is presented in four different languages. The poem has been translated into Bengali and English by renowned author of Jharkhand, Pankaj Mitra, and translated into Assamese by Dr Aparna Bujar Baruah and Mita Baruah Sharma. Aparna Bujarbaruah, Ila Chakraborty, and Sumana Chatterjee have composed poetic tunes based on Indian classical music based on Raga Emon, Desh, and Bhopali, respectively. Dr. Parineeta Goswami [Assamese] from Guwahati, Ila Chakraborty [Hindi] from Lucknow and Sumana Chatterjee [Bengali] from Kolkata have sung the poem. The poem has been perused and recited in various languages by various reputed artists and professionals for a diverse field like Kamal Sharma, a senior broadcaster at Vividh Bharati service, [Mumbai], Actress, Singer and Writer Digangana Suryavanshi [Mumbai], Author Pankaj Mitra [Ranchi], writer Namrata Datta [Guwahati], young entrepreneur cum blogger Rima Mishra [Kanpur], school student Manan Mugdha Kashyap [Guwahati], Professor of Cotton University, Dr Dimpi Mahanta [Guwahati], Actress Amrita [Kolkata], Satriya Dancer Anita Sharma [Guwahati], Television Journalist Aarti Singh [Ranchi], Artist Mita Baruya Sarma [Canada], journalist Anshu Harsh [Jaipur, Rajasthan] etc. Tatini Das [Guwahati] writer-singer Aishrya Chakraverty (Mumbai), career counsellor Nabanita Bora and student Arhi Kaushik [Guwahati] have danced two poems and songs. All the video and audio recordings were done only on the mobile phone in a lockdown work environment.

The man behind designing this quadrilingual song-poem-dance video is Utpal Datta, a successful director of several short films. After the wide success of Bahubritto, this video has naturally created a curiosity among the pan Indian viewers. When asked why he has chosen this poem, Sri Datta said, “We have been familiar with this poem since childhood. This poem comes to mind first when we think of a patriotic poem. Although this poem is written in Hindi, it is a world-class poem and that is why I am more attracted to it.”

The music and editing of the video are by Diganta Sharma “I’ve been doing a lot of experimental projects with Mr Datta for the last twelve years, and working with him is always a challenge” says Mr Sharma. The production of the video is of Media Tribe Digital Marketing Agency, Mumbai, MK Digital, and UD Foundation. This video has been released on YouTube on August 15th.

For more latest news and updates Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.