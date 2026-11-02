Arunabh Kumar on his 20-year long struggle to make a film

TVF founder Arunabh Kumar recently shared a heartfelt post on his social media, reliving his 20 years of struggle and thanking everyone involved for making his cinematic dream a reality.

Very few people know the story of Arunabh Kumar before he started TVF in 2012. He came to Mumbai in 2006 and struggled very hard for over six years before temporarily giving up on his dream of making a film. In past interviews, he had opened up about facing rejections not just from the film industry, but also from the advertising and television sectors where he tried to build a career in storytelling. Things eventually became so dire by 2012 that he did not even know where his next meal would come from, forcing him to pivot and launch TVF.

After 20 years of hardships, he has finally brought his first film to the big screen. Much like TVF’s legendary shows, his debut theatrical film Vvaan has struck a deep chord, especially with mass belts, and is inching towards 100 crore gross at the box office worldwide.

Taking to social media, Arunabh expressed his gratitude with a personal note:

“Personal Reflection & Professional Gratitude 🙏… As our film metaphorically tries to reach a figure of 100 Crore Gross at Box Office…I would like to pray to “Chhathi Maiyaa” for blessing me and Maa Van Devi for seeing this through… and thank each and every soul who was involved with the making of this film since inception. 🙋‍♂️ (P.S.- Ever Since the boy in pic2, dreamt of it sitting in a Hiranandani CCD in 2006 staring at a laptop trying to write 1st film) Will be putting some more posts soon”

Arunabh specifically thanked producer Ektaa Kapoor for pushing him to finally make a film, as he had kind of given up on the idea, crediting her faith, guidance, and backing for Vvaan. He also took to social media to thank Deepak Mishra, his director and long-time collaborator, for bringing his ambitious story to life, alongside expressions of gratitude for the rest of the cast and crew.

Looking at this latest triumph on the big screen, it is hard not to look back at the sheer scale of work that has defined TVF over the years. It surely boasts of a culturally defining body of work which has been built across Indian entertainment, that not many have managed to replicate. Having already conquered the digital space, their transition into theatrical cinema with Vvaan proves that when a creative home is built on absolute grit, the stories it tells will always find their way to glory.