Arunima Sharma wins Best Director Jury Award at Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 2026

National Award-winning director Arunima Sharma has added another feather to her cap recently as she won the Best Director Jury Award at the 16th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 2026 for Four More Shots Please! Season 4.

As the lead director of the season, Sharma brought depth and authenticity to the popular series, which continues to explore the lives, friendships, and personal journeys of four modern women. Her storytelling has been praised for striking a balance between light-hearted moments and emotionally layered themes, making Season 4 a standout. The recognition further cements her position as a significant voice in India’s storytelling space.

Commenting on the same, Arunima Sharma says, “I’m glad I could do justice to this much loved series. I’d like to thank the jury, the creators, cast and the crew of the season. Awards are a motivation to put your head down and continue working.”

Sharma’s latest achievement adds to her earlier National Film Award for Best Direction in the Non-Feature Film category for Shyam Raat Seher (Blue Dusk Dawn) in 2010. With a strong foundation in both narrative and documentary formats, she has built a reputation for crafting compelling human stories. She is now set to direct a documentary on the life of legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah, titled Backstage. Sharma has expressed excitement about the project, which aims to offer an intimate look at the actor’s journey and legacy, marking another important chapter in her career.

She’s also developing a genre-defining romantic dramedy which she hopes is picked up by an OTT. She says, “This is the kind of authentic, edgy, female-centric take on love and heartbreak that I feel hasn’t been done in India yet, I’m currently immersed in writing it.”