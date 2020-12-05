As Bhaag Beanie Bhaag opens to good response, Swara Bhasker cheers for women with dreams

Actor Swara Bhasker is owning the year and how! She has yet again delivered a story which is being loved by audience. It is safe to say that after success of Rasbhari and Flesh, Swara has given a hat trick with Bhaag Beanie Bhaag!

The story revolves around the dream of a girl, hailing from an Indian middle class family, to be able to stand on stage and deliver amazing stand-up comedy.

The struggles of Swara’s character Beanie is real and relatable to many women across the world. The multi-talented actor believes that every woman should be able to follow her dream in real life too.

“I am really proud to have played this character. Times have changed and women are excelling in every field. To be able to feel empowered and run the show on one’s own calibre, is everyone’s dream. I think no woman should be taken away from her right to succeed in their lives and Beanie is a very strong representation of that,” she says.

The versatile star goes on to add, “When I decided to get into acting, even my parents were concerned but instead of pulling me back, they became the wind beneath my wings and supported me. The journey might not be easy but it sure is worth it! “