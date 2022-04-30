As Deepika Padukone joins Cannes Festival 2022 jury, Amul pays tribute to Bollywood icon!

On Friday, April 29, Amul paid a buttery tribute to Deepika Padukone after she was announced as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s being selected as one of the jury members of the coveted festival came in as a massive moment of pride for India. Following the trajectory, recently, Amul topical has paid a “buttery tribute” to the star.

In the new topical, Amul used a caricature of Deepika Padukone in an elegant gown, hailing her prestigious moment as ‘Deepicannes’. The Dairy giant used an intriguing tagline – “every jury loves it” – to complete their latest topical. Take a look at the wish below:

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival 2022 is all set to kick start next month in France. The 75th Festival de Cannes is slated to begin on May 17 and will come to an end on May 28 with a gala ceremony.

On the work front, Deepika has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her, namely Nag Ashwin directorial Project K with Prabhas, The Intern and Draupadi