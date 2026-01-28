As Gustaakh Ishq hits OTT, Vijay Varma’s lover boy era has netizens swooning

Vijay Varma, the master of intense, edge-of-your-seat roles like in Darlings and Dahaad, has flipped the script with Gustaakh Ishq. Now streaming on OTT post its theatrical buzz, the film unveils his long-awaited lover boy avatar – poetic, charming, and utterly disarming. Fans who’ve manifested this softer side for years are collectively losing it, flooding social media with heartfelt reactions just hours into the release.

Netizens are obsessed with Varma’s transformation. “Just binged Gustaakh Ishq and WOW… #VijayVarma’s intense screen presence plus that soft Urdu touch?? 🔥❤️,” exclaims one fan, while another melts over “#Vijay’s eyes speak poetry! Unreal screen presence❤️.” His Urdu shayari delivery and velvety voice form a “lethal combo,” as one viewer puts it: “Just finished streaming Gustaakh Ishq and bro #VijayVarma’s Urdu poetry plus the voice PLUS the EYES 🔥🔥.” The “full rizz, full intensity, full lover-boy energy” has prompted double streams: “#VijayVarma serving literary rizz in #GustaakhIshq 🔥🔥🔥.”

The shock of seeing the “intense” star go romantic hits hard. “Just shut my laptop after watching #GustaakhIshq… dil chura liya yaar #VijayVarma ne! I couldn’t believe this is the same man who has played such intense characters 🔥❤️,” shares a fan. Varma’s range shines through: “Aaj #VijayVarma ne full range dikha di… This man can literally shine in any genre! 🤌❤️.” His warm chemistry with Naseeruddin Shah elevates the film: ” #Vijay and #Naseersaab duo is honestly cinema! ❤️❤️” and “it felt like a hugg 🤌❤️.”

From late-night binges to poetic gazes, Varma’s “#VijayVarma in full romantic mode is an absolute neeeed! 😭❤️.” Gustaakh Ishq delivers the heartfelt romance fans craved, proving Varma’s lover boy era is here to stay – and it’s boss level.

