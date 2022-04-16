As Hello Charlie completes a year of its release, actress Elnaaz Norouzi reveals a special memory from the film

A film is always an experience for an actor and the journey they have shooting the project comes with lots of memories. Just like that Hello Charlie actress Elnaaz Norouzi also holds some special memories from the film.

As the film recently completed one year, Elnaaz posted stories on her Instagram sharing some interesting anecdotes. But the most interesting one for us was that of an important skill she had to learn for the film.

Before shooting for Hello Charlie, the actress had to learn how to change heavy punctured tires of a truck.

Talking about the same, Elnaaz says, “Hello Charlie was quite special , shooting with a gorilla entirely on the roads in that heat and having to learn these kind of skills was a lot of fun. My dad taught me everything about cars early on as a child so I knew how to change a tire but never that if a truck. I love learning new skills and I was told I could have help for that scene on set but I wanted to do it on my own.”

Well, Elnaaz surely has ruled hearts in the entertainment circuit, now that this gorgeous actress is back in the bay, she has already started reading scripts for a new project, and we shall have a great news from her soon. Until then we’ll eagerly wait for Tehran season two and Sangeen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.