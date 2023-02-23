AS04: Aayush Sharma set to begin the last schedule of the action entertainer in Azerbaijan

With regular insights into the grandeur and ambitious mounting of Aayush Sharma’s upcoming film AS04, the action entertainer has emerged amongst the most anticipated and awaited releases. Inching closer to completion, Aayush’s AS04 is all set to shoot for the last schedule of the film in Azerbaijan over a 10-day schedule.

Revealing details of the same, a source close to the film stated, “AS04 is amongst the most ambitious action films of the recent times with best teams employed in all departments. The shoot of the film began last year in Mumbai and has already completed the major chunk of filming, we are now headed to the last schedule in Baku, Azerbaijan. Aayush Sharma will be flying for Azerbaijan soon for the 10-day schedule.”

Last year on his birthday, Aayush Sharma unveiled a glimpse into AS04, which marks his fourth film in Bollywood. With his unmatchable swag and enigmatically charming persona, Aayush Sharma packed a punch with his stylized action in the teaser. Followed by the announcement, was the unveiling of his co-actor, wherein Aayush launches Former Miss India United Continents 2015, debutante Sushrii Mishraa and roping in veteran South Indian actor Jagapathi Babu for a pivotal role. Aayush is not only making headlines for his back-to-back projects but also the style of his announcements, as the actor adapted the South Indian style of title reveal for the tentatively unnamed films.

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, the yet untitled action entertainer AS04 stars Aayush Sharma as the lead, co-starring debutante Sushrii Mishraa. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.