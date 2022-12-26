Ashish Vidyarthi is all praises for his Aar Ya Paar co-actor Aditya Rawal

Disney+ Hotstar recently launched the trailer of their new Hotstar Specials – Aar Ya Paar, a gripping tale of an underdog trying to save his tribe and survive in the modern world. The action-drama series is created by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Jyoti Sagar and Sidharth Sengupta’s Edgestorm Ventures LLP , directed by Glen Baretto, Ankush Mohla and Neel Guha releases on December 30, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The high paced action drama is helmed by Aditya Rawal, Patralekha, Sumeet Vyas, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aasif Sheikh, Shilpa Shukla, Varun Bhagat, Nakul Sehdev and many others. Good stories become great experiences when a bond is created organically in the midst of a professional setting. Versatile actor, Ashish Vidyarthi gets candid about working on Aar Ya Paar and his bond with co-actor Aditya Rawal.

Talking about his experience, actor Ashish Vidyarthi said, “I think it’s a good story which is being told. The exciting and challenging aspect of this entire show for me was that this character and the shoot traverses through different parts. Aditya Rawal is a very passionate actor, I didn’t have very many scenes with him but I did see him work, and I love the hunger that he has, to prove and create a career for himself. I think it is that hunger which actually decides for each one of us how we’re able to define our root in life. We know that nobody is going to do that for us. It’s up to us and that’s a drive I saw in Aditya and I really wish him all the very best for that.”