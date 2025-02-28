Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker invite honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to son Konark’s wedding

Renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife, Sunita Gowariker, have personally invited the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, to grace the wedding of their son, Konark Gowariker. The grand ceremony is set to take place on March 2, 2025.

The Gowariker family, celebrated for their immense contributions to Indian cinema, holds deep admiration for Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and legacy. Extending this invitation is a heartfelt gesture of their respect and gratitude.

Konark Gowariker is set to marry Niyati Kanakia, daughter of Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia, the esteemed real estate magnate behind Kanakia Builders. Their wedding promises to be a magnificent celebration, uniting the worlds of cinema and business in a momentous occasion.

With an illustrious guest list comprising eminent personalities from the film and corporate sectors, the wedding will be a grand affair—one that blends heritage, culture, and the promise of a beautiful new beginning