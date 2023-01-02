Ashweenee Aher graces cultural event of IBS Mumbai as its chief guest

Colleges and institutes in Mumbai are known to organize cultural events that turn out to be extremely memorable. ICFAI Business School or IBS, based in Mumbai, is known to be one of the top management institutes in India. Konflux, the Annual Management Festival of IBS Mumbai, is one of the most talked about cultural events in the college circuit in India. This year, renowned model and actress Ashweenee Aher was invited as the chief guest to judge one of the important personality rounds at the event.

Sharing her experience of gracing the event, Ashweenee says, “It was a pleasure visiting IBS Mumbai and being a witness to its cultural event Konflux. I have had friends who have studied in the institute. They have always spoken very highly of the institute and were very excited when they got to know that I was going there as a chief guest. I had a great time judging the event. The energy of the students was infectious. I hope to come back to IBS soon.”

Ashweenee is one artist who has transcended borders and made a name for herself internationally. Apart from being the face of some of the most renowned brands in India, she has represented India on many international platforms. A while back, she had featured on the cover of an international magazine. The loud cheers of students at IBS Mumbai served as a testimony to the fact that they were truly enthralled to have the actress around.

“When I am invited to the cultural event of a college or university, I feel very excited as I get the opportunity to see some incredible talent on stage. When I was a student, I got a lot of encouragement from my college and peers to pursue my dreams of becoming a model and actor. Your alma mater plays a very important role in determining the direction in which you move forward in life”, she says.