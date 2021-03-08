Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari completes twenty years in the field of advertising in 2021

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is one of the most talented women working in Bollywood. From screenwriting to creative producing and directing, the filmmaker had worked in advertising as well. The year, 2021 marks 20 years of her having worked in the field of advertising.

Taking to her social media she wrote, “2021 marks my 20 years in advertising & design. Although its been 6 years I have not actively worked on brands, instead been behind the camera but the feeling of oneness and my roots are still the same. In 2007 my boss @kvpops who had the vision to see a more equal work space told me and many of my male colleagues that we needed to hire more women in our teams because he did not see many of us in the board room taking decisions. A lot has changed since then but more progression can happen when there are no second thoughts. More power to the all beautiful minds in Indian Advertising & Design and lovely @tistathinks @spalifekainaz and the entire team at @thecollective.addindia 🤗💜”

Having come a long way, Ashwiny has gone from working in advertising for 20 years to getting due recognition for her multiple talents. The Bareilly Ki Barfi director, will also soon be launching her fiction novel, Mapping Love.

After working on films like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi among others, she has lots more lined up for the year besides her authored book, Mapping Love.