Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari heads to Odisha to be part of Odisha Literary Festival 2022

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is responsible for serving us with films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga is all set to be a part of the Odisha Literary Festival 2022 where she will be seen speaking on ‘How to write a great script’ on 5th November 2022. The festival is certainly going to be full of enriching and engaging panels and with her being a major part of it, it will certainly be very impactful. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has time and again inspired youth to take up challenges in life. Back then when she had a highly paying job at 34 she decided to restart from scratch to follow her passion for storytelling without knowing anyone in the industry. She became an entrepreneur & founded company earth sky notes at 40 to give hope for many like her who dream.

Taking to social media, she penned down “Speaking on life & stories in my favourite state of art & textiles; Odisha on 5th November at #odishaliteraryfestival Bubneshwar”.

Today, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a class apart filmmaker and has always given her audience some of the greatest and moving content. Recently, she made back to back headlines for her ambitious project BreakPoint. The filmmaker goes all out for the projects she has her heart in, especially when she and her co- director made it a point that they execute this project despite the difficulties of pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is gearing up for her digital debut with Faadu and films like Tarla & Bawaal are in her kitty.