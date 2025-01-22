Astrologer Venu Swamy apologizes for remarks on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita

Astrologer Venu Swamy, known for his controversial predictions, has issued a public apology after creating a stir with his remarks about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s engagement. Appearing before the Telangana Women’s Commission, he submitted a formal letter, pledging to refrain from commenting on actors’ private lives in the future.

This development followed a viral video in which Venu Swamy predicted the couple’s marriage would fail, leading to complaints from the Telugu Film Journalists Association and others. Although he initially resisted appearing before the commission, a High Court directive compelled him to comply.

With his apology, the controversy appears to have ended, leaving fans relieved and hopeful for a peaceful future for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita.