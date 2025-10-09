At Yash Raj Films, British PM Keir Starmer gets mesmerised listening to Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge marking the film’s 30th release anniversary

In a memorable cultural exchange moment, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studios in Mumbai, where he was hosted by India’s premier film studio. The Prime Minister was treated to an unforgettable experience as the iconic love anthem Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) played, marking the timeless blockbuster’s 30th anniversary since its release.

The UK and Yash Raj Films share a deep and long-standing relationship, with DDLJ itself having been extensively shot in London and other parts of the United Kingdom—cementing its place as a bridge between Indian cinema and British culture.

Furthering this creative and cultural collaboration, YRF announced that its relationship with the UK will deepen through a three-film production pact set to commence in 2026.

YRF is also currently producing the English-language stage musical adaptation of DDLJ, titled Come Fall In Love: The DDLJ Musical, which celebrates the spirit of inclusivity and love beyond borders, an ‘East meets West’ story that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.