Atif Afzal and Shalmali Kholgade celebrate 10 years of Jag Sare Badale

It’s been a decade for music composer Atif Afzal since he entered the music industry leaving his corporate job at KPMG. Atif’s first song track was ‘Jag Saare Badle’, a Marathi song sung by Shalmali Kholgade for the film ‘Pune 52’ starring Sonali Kulkarni, Girish Kulkarni & Sai Tamhankar. The song bagged four nominations along with winning the title of the best song at Mirchi Music Awards.

Shalmali and Atif later came together again for a song ‘Kap Kap’ for the film Prague and also for ‘Aala Aaala Baaji’ for the film Baaji. Atif’s music composing journey started with Shalmali and he believes she has been his lucky mascot.

Atif recalls his whole journey starting from a Marathi film song to composing for Bollywood films including ‘Monsoon Shootout’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shreyas Talpade starrer ‘Baji’, Chandan Roy Sanyal starrer ‘Prague’ to now working on hollywood projects like CBS Networks ‘NCIS : Los Angeles’ & ‘The Twilight Zone – Season 2’, Marvel’s Loki Season 6. It has been a magnificent journey which took 10 years to accomplish.

Atif says,”Some collaborations are always fruitful and this is one of them. All the songs and films we got together for were different in genre and style. I hope we get together for a song sometime soon!”

We hope to see this duo come together more often to give us a melodious treat. Atif is in the works of releasing a reprised version of his first memorable song ‘Jag Sare Badale’ along with Shalmali.